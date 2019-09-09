Portugal back to winning ways

European champions Portugal got their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign back on track with goals from William Carvalho, Goncalo Guedes, Cristiano Ronaldo and Bernardo Silva helping them to a 4-2 win over hosts Serbia yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The victory lifted the Portuguese to second place in the group on five points from three games, eight behind runaway leaders Ukraine who have 13 from five games after their 3-0 win in Lithuania earlier on Saturday.