Portugal coach Santos says Ronaldo remains captain despite flare-up

Cristiano Ronaldo is in no danger of losing the Portugal captaincy over his outburst at the end of last Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Serbia, said coach Fernando Santos.

Ronaldo stormed off the pitch seconds before the final whistle and was booked for dissent after he was denied a stoppage-time goal in the 2-2 draw.

The 36-year-old was left fuming when his effort was cleared by Serbia defender Stefan Mitrovic after it had crossed the line.

With no video assistant referee (VAR) or goalline technology in place, Dutch referee Danny Makkelie waved play on and a livid Ronaldo threw away the captain's armband as he headed towards the tunnel.

Said Santos: "It was a moment of huge frustration... Nobody will say now that his reaction was beautiful, but there's no point to discuss if Cristiano should remain the captain."

Makkelie told Portuguese newspaper A Bola that he had apologised to Santos and the rest of the team for the mistake.