Portugal could have avoided Ronaldo fury: Uefa

A Cristiano Ronaldo goal not given in a dramatic World Cup qualifier between Serbia and Portugal would have stood if the two football associations had agreed before the game to use goalline technology, Uefa said yesterday.

Portugal captain Ronaldo was left fuming and was booked for dissent, after his stoppage-time effort in Saturday's 2-2 draw at Serbia was cleared by Stefan Mitrovic after the ball had crossed the line as shown by television replays.

With no VAR (Video Assistant Referee) in place to review the incident, match officials waved play on.

A livid Ronaldo left the pitch seconds before the final whistle as he also threw away the captain's armband while heading towards the tunnel.

"The decision to use goalline technology for the European qualifiers lies with the host association for each match," the European football governing body said.

"If the host association plans to implement goalline technology, it must also obtain written consent from the visiting association in order for it to be used."

Match referee Danny Makkelie told Portuguese newspaper A Bola yesterday that he had apologised for the mistake.

NOT HAPPY

"All I can say is that I said sorry to the coach and the team about what happened," he said.

"As a refereeing team, we always work hard to take the right decisions. When we are in the news for a reason like this, it doesn't make us happy at all."