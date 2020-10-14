Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for Covid-19

Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for coronavirus, the Portuguese football federation announced yesterday.

Ronaldo "is asymptomatic" and "will not play against Sweden" in tomorrow morning's (Singapore time) Nations League match, the federation said on its website.

The 35-year-old Juventus forward, who is a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, played in Portugal's goalless Nations League draw against France on Sunday.

Ronaldo has scored 101 goals for Portugal and will be a huge absence for his team against Sweden as they aim to hold on to top spot in Group 3.

The test result also means he is a doubt for Juventus' Champions League group match with Barcelona on Oct 28, which was set to pit Ronaldo against his old rival Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo is the highest-profile footballer to test positive for Covid-19, which has killed over a million people this year.