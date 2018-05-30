Portugal let down by defence

Portugal's defensive frailties were again exposed as Tunisia hit back from two goals down to hold the European champions to a 2-2 draw in a World Cup warm-up at the Estadio Municipal de Braga yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Portugal, who rested captain and leading scorer Cristiano Ronaldo, went ahead through an Andre Silva header before Joao Mario doubled the lead in Braga.

The cracks began to appear soon after, when Anice Badri pulled one back for Tunisia.