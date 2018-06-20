Portugal one big step towards the last 16

Portugal striker Andre Silva says his side are stronger than their opponents Morocco, but the European champions are wary of underestimating the Atlas Lions.

Cristiano Ronaldo will attempt to follow up his World Cup opening-game heroics for Portugal against a Morocco side licking their wounds after a crushing last-gasp defeat.

A hat-trick from the five-time World Player of the Year ensured a thrilling 3-3 draw for the European champions against Spain in a heavyweight Group B showdown in Sochi.

It was Ronaldo's 51st career hat-trick and the 51st in the tournament's history, as the Real Madrid star became just the fourth player to score in four World Cups.

GROUP B PORTUGAL MOROCCO

"I am very happy, it's a nice personal record to have, one more in my career," said Ronaldo.

"The most important thing is to emphasise what the team did against one of the favourites to win this World Cup."

NO EASY GAME

Despite winning Euro 2016, Portugal are not widely viewed as among the favourites in Russia, but can take a big step towards the last 16 with victory over Morocco in Moscow today.

"We are stronger than Morocco if we compare the two teams, but I'm not saying the game will be easy for us," said striker Andre Silva at Portugal's training base.

"We cannot underestimate them and must have respect for any opponent. Any game at the World Cup is difficult."

It will be just the second meeting between the two countries, after Morocco beat Portugal 3-1 in the group stage at the 1986 Finals.

Morocco did not concede a single goal in the final qualifying round as they sealed a return to the World Cup for the first time in 20 years, but their knockout hopes hang by a thread after a 95th-minute own goal by Aziz Bouhaddouz against Iran.

Herve Renard's men face a monumental challenge, with games to come against Portugal and Spain, but midfielder Faycal Fajr is adamant all is not lost for the Atlas Lions.

"If I said that we don't believe we can qualify, it would be a lie," said Fajr, one of 17 players born abroad in Morocco's 23-man squad.

"I could throw out some examples, like the Argentina draw (1-1 with Iceland). Where there's a will, there's a way. The Portuguese have two feet, two legs and are humans like us."

Morocco will need Renard to conjure up more magic to prevent an early exit, although Fajr says the mood in the camp remains positive.