Portugal reach Euros as Cristiano Ronaldo bags 99th international goal

Cristiano Ronaldo fired his 99th goal on his 164th appearance for Portugal last night as the defending European champions sealed their place at next year's Finals with a 2-0 win over Luxembourg.

Midfielder Bruno Fernandes had given the visitors the lead at the Josy Barthel Stadium in the 39th minute before Ronaldo doubled their advantage four minutes from time.

Portugal finished second in Group B, securing a spot at Euro 2020 along with leaders Ukraine.

Ronaldo has responded in the best way after he was taken off in his previous two games for Juventus.

Last Friday, the 34-year-old forward scored a hat-trick as Portugal thrashed Lithuania 6-0.

With his goal against Luxembourg, Ronaldo is also closing in on Iranian striker Ali Daei's world record of 109 international goals scored between 1993 and 2006.

In another Group B game last night, Ukraine drew 2-2 with Serbia.