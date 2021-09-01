Portugal will show United’s future: Neil Humphreys

Bruno Fernandes worships Cristiano Ronaldo. He played a pivotal role in convincing his hero to return to Old Trafford.

He'll do just about anything for his friend, including sacrificing himself for the national team.

As the Portuguese pals line up for their country against Ireland tomorrow morning (Singapore time), they'll provide a crystal ball of sorts for Manchester United insiders eager for any insight into their playing relationship.

And if recent history repeats itself, then Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will recognise a tactical conundrum in the World Cup qualifier.

United's line-up is built around Fernandes, a policy that has served both parties well. Since he joined the club in January 2020, Fernandes has been involved in more goals than any other teammate.

But Portugal's line-up is built around Ronaldo, a policy that has served both parties well. Since he dribbled onto centre stage at Euro 2004, Ronaldo has helped his country win Euro 2016 and the inaugural Nations League while equalling the international scoring record with 109 goals.

Fernandes doesn't quite switch from master to apprentice when he swops a United jersey for Portuguese colours, but there's certainly a hierarchical shift.

Even at 36, Ronaldo still calls the shots, on the pitch and the touchline, judging by his antics during the Euro 2016 final, where the injured forward effectively usurped national coach Fernando Santos and dictated play.

Fernandes performs in the shadow of his idol. As a nine-year-old boy, he fell in love with a weeping Ronaldo after Portugal lost the Euro 2004 final on home soil.

WATCHED FROM AFAR

At Euro 2020, Fernandes often watched from afar once more. He featured in all four games, but didn't start key fixtures against France and Belgium. Fatigue was cited as a factor. He had been involved in 58 United matches in 2020/21.

But the 36-year-old Ronaldo conserved his energy, exploded in measured bursts, scored five times, picked up an assist and wandered off with the Golden Boot.

Santos' conservative approach benefits Ronaldo, but hardly does Fernandes any favours. Portugal's 4-3-3 often becomes a 4-5-1. Only Ronaldo gets to hang around in the box.

Both the man and his coach wisely play the percentages when it comes to the striker's age and fitness.

But Fernandes roams where he pleases at Old Trafford, enjoying the kind of creative freedom that Paul Pogba hankers for - and arguably deserves - but United's soft centre cannot currently indulge two wandering explorers.

For Portugal, Fernandes occupies a more fixed position, just off Ronaldo's shoulder, but not exactly as a No. 10.

Or he's shunted out wide, which allows Santos to include one of the best players in the English Premier League right now and one of the greatest players of all time.

In truth, Santos' ingrained caution makes it a genuine challenge to accommodate both Ronaldo and Fernandes in his rigid 4-3-3 against superior opposition, which shouldn't be the case against Ireland tomorrow. So the World Cup qualifier may be a foreshadowing of events to come at United.

Solskjaer has already insisted that Ronaldo's stature and reliability in front of goal make him an easy pick for United. But if there's a sense of deja vu, it's probably because Santos essentially says the same thing about Portugal.

And Fernandes undoubtedly suffers as a consequence. Such an exuberant force at Old Trafford, the 26-year-old was a diminished figure at Euro 2020, failing to score or contribute anything of note.

Santos should pick both at the Estadio Algarve tomorrow, knowing that home advantage and top position in Group A allow him to take off the handbrake and let Ronaldo and Fernandes loose against the Irish.

It'll be a handy exercise for United to observe.

After a couple of years of trying, Santos still hasn't quite blended the unique strengths of Ronaldo and Fernandes.

It won't be long before Solskjaer has to do it every week.