Portugal's Santos laments absence of technology after disallowed goal

Portugal coach Fernando Santos said it was unacceptable not to have VAR (video assistant referee) in a World Cup qualifier, after what seemed a legitimate goal by Cristiano Ronaldo was disallowed in their Group A match against Serbia yesterday morning (Singapore time).

With the score at 2-2 in Belgrade, Ronaldo thought he had scored the winner in the 93rd minute. He beat Serbia goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic to a long ball and side-footed it towards goal, but skipper Stefan Mitrovic slid into goal to clear it.

Replays showed that the ball had crossed the line but without the use of VAR or goalline technology, the goal was disallowed.

A fuming Ronaldo was booked for his protests and, at the final whistle, stormed off the pitch, throwing his captain's armband to the ground.

Santos told a news conference: "The referee apologised to me straight after the game and we now have to move on.

"It was a clear goal, but there is nothing we can do now."

Ronaldo later posted on his Instagram page that there are difficult times to deal with, "especially when we feel that an entire nation is being harmed".

The match had started brightly for the Portuguese, who led 2-0 at the break with two headers from Diogo Jota .

However, Aleksandar Mitrovic pulled one back for the hosts seconds after the restart and Filip Kostic levelled the scores on the hour mark when he collected Nemanja Radonjic's through-ball and slotted home a smart finish.

Nikola Milenkovic was sent off a minute into added time before the key moment of the match denied Ronaldo a last-gasp winner.

The result left both sides on four points from two games, with Serbia topping the group ahead of Portugal on goals scored.

Luxembourg are third on three points from one game after a shock 1-0 win at Ireland.

While agreeing that Ronaldo's goal should have stood, Jota said they also had to take the blame for switching off after taking a 2-0 lead.