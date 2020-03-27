Postponed Euros could be good for England: Ex-Three Lions

Former England internationals Jamie Redknapp and Chris Sutton believe that the postponement of Euro 2020 for a year due to the coronavirus could prove a boon for the Three Lions.

Former Blackburn Rovers striker Sutton wrote in his Daily Mail column: "Young talents such as Jadon Sancho and Callum Hudson-Odoi, and even Marcus Rashford - who is still only 22 - will have gained another year of experience.

"But I prefer to look at which countries might consider this delay harmful to their chances of winning that competition, and November's Euro 2020 qualifiers tell a story.

"The average age of Portugal's XI was 28 years and 58 days... Spain's average was 28 years and 39 days, France's 27 years and 331 days...

"Belgium's XI was 27 years and 21 days, and Germany, Holland and Italy's were all in the 26-year bracket. But then, some way off, we have England - 24 years and 71 days...

"So maybe Gareth Southgate's band of kids will be hitting their prime by the summer of 2021."

Redknapp, meanwhile, said the postponement could be key for England captain Harry Kane.

He wrote in his Daily Mail column: "The one plus side to this summer's Euros being moved to 2021 is that it offers Kane time.

"England's figurehead will not have to rush to get back up to full speed and he can find his feet in the Premier League before taking to the international stage."