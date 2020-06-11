Potential Everton v Liverpool EPL title-clincher at Goodison Park

Liverpool's clash with Everton on June 21 will be played at Goodison Park, after Liverpool City Council gave the go-ahead for both sides to complete their remaining English Premier League fixtures at home.

Victory at the home of their Merseyside rivals would see Liverpool clinch a first league title in 30 years if Manchester City lose at home to Arsenal next Thursday morning (Singapore time).

That had led to concerns that fans could congregate around both clubs' grounds in the city in breach of coronavirus restrictions. Goodison is less than a mile from Liverpool's Anfield Stadium.

However, a meeting between the council, police, clubs and fans' groups yesterday agreed to allow the match to proceed in Liverpool rather than at a neutral venue.