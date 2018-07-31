Pre-season tie that didn't feel like one

Paris Saint-Germain's Angel di Maria was among the big names that the French side fielded in the first half.

The smallest crowd in the history of the Singapore edition of the International Champions Cup witnessed arguably the best match of the series as Paris Saint-Germain beat Atletico Madrid 3-2, thanks to an injury-time scorcher at the National Stadium last night.

It was a match that had almost everything for the 22,007 fans who turned up.

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN ATLETICO MADRD 3 2 (Christopher Nkunku 32, Moussa Diaby 71, Virgiliu Postolachi 90+3) (Victor Mollejo 75, Antoine Bernede 86-og)

A smattering of star names in the first half, a collection of promising young guns in the second, 16 shots on target, and best of all, two teams who seem to have forgotten that this was supposed to be a meaningless pre-season friendly.

Said PSG boss Thomas Tuchel: "We showed unbelievable mentality against a team that is well known, and deservedly known, as the team with the best mentality, maybe in the world.

“The youngsters played amazing in the second half, they played with passion and intensity. They gave everything.”

After a 5-1 humbling by Arsenal on Saturday, PSG responded by bringing out big guns such as Marco Verratti, Giovani lo Celso, Layvin Kurzawa and Angel di Maria, who arrived only on Sunday morning. They were all in Tuchel's starting XI.

Thirteen months after di Maria lit up the National Stadium as Argentina's biggest star during a 6-1 win over Singapore, he returned to the venue to again add a touch of class to proceedings.

While Atletico looked dangerous on the counter, it was PSG who dominated proceedings in the first period as Verratti, lo Celso and di Maria linked up well with striker Christopher Nkunku.

It was the 20-year-old Nkunku who opened the scoring on 32 minutes as he finished coolly past Antonio Adan after Kurzawa's blocked shot fell into his path in the penalty box.

CHANGES

The second half brought a raft of changes as PSG's big names were replaced by their young understudies.

But amazingly, the excitement levels picked up a notch in the second period as 18-year-old Timothy Weah, son of African great and Liberian president George, and 19-year-old Moussa Diaby, who arrived only on Sunday from international duty with France's Under-19s, lit up the game.

Five minutes after hitting the crossbar with a venomous volley from outside the box, Diaby found the net with a low drive after being put through by Weah on 71 minutes.

Two goals down late on in a pre-season friendly, many teams might have given up, but that's just not how Diego Simeone's sides roll.

Despite their senior players like Juanfran, Kevin Gameiro, Luciano Vietto, Angel Correa and Thomas Partey leaving the pitch by then, the second- stringers, clearly imbued with Atletico's never-say-die DNA, fought back with two goals to level proceedings.

On 75 minutes, Victor Mollejo pulled one back off a corner kick.

Eleven minutes later, Los Rojiblancos were level as PSG's Antoine Bernede deflected a cross past a hapless Kevin Trapp into his own goal.

Somehow a match with the intensity of a competitive fixture didn't feel like it deserved to be decided with the arbitrary penalty shoot-out of a pre-season game, and thankfully it didn't.

Three minutes into injury-time, Virgiliu Postolachi, 18, popped up with a powerful drive from just outside the box to settle the match.

The PSG players celebrated like they had won a cup-tie in the dying minutes, and fittingly so for a pre-season match that didn't feel like one.

Simeone aptly summed it up, saying: "It was a nice game for pre-season.

"It was enough to see how PSG celebrated their goal.

"It's nice to see that we're playing another team with that kind of passion."