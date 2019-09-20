Predrag Mijatovic doesn't think Zinedine Zidane can find a solution

Former Real Madrid striker Predrag Mijatovic did not mince words in his assessment of Los Blancos' 3-0 defeat by Paris Saint-Germain yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Despite playing against an under-strength PSG team, Zinedine Zidane's men were a pale shadow of the side that won the Champions League four times in the last six seasons.

Mijatovic said on Spanish broadcaster Cadena SER that he was confident that Real had a good chance in the French capital, but PSG proved to be "better in every sense", despite playing without their much-vaunted terror trio of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Edinson Cavani.

"Real Madrid practically didn't exist... It seems to me a lot like last season and this is very worrying," said the 50-year-old Serb, who scored in Real's 1-0 win over Juventus in the 1998 Champions League final.

"From the first minute, Real Madrid weren't in the game.

"They had lots of difficulties and there was a huge gap between defence and attack.

"The PSG players received the ball unchallenged and when a team lets you play well, you can imagine everyone looks amazing."

Noting that there isn't a player who can spark the team, Mijatovic added: "You have to be worried and you have to find solutions, but for now I don't see Zidane (being) able to find any solution or the team improving, because it has to improve in every sense."

Another former Real player, Steve McManaman, believes Zidane needs to freshen up his midfield.

McManaman said on BT Sport: "He keeps going back to Casemiro, (Luka) Modric, (Toni) Kroos.

"That midfield three, and with respect to them, their best days were three or four years ago."

Admitting that PSG were superior in every sense, Zidane must now hope that his side bounce back against La Liga leaders Sevilla on Monday morning.

Waiting for Los Blancos at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium is Julen Lopetegui, who succeeded Zidane as Real coach last year before his reign ended after only 14 matches.