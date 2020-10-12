Pressure paid off for Spain: Luis Enrique
Mikel Oyarzabal scored early to help an underwhelming Spain secure a scrappy 1-0 victory over Switzerland in a Nations League A game yesterday morning (Singapore time), keeping them top of Group 4.
Switzerland handed Spain the lead in the 14th minute after goalkeeper Yann Sommer misplaced his pass to Granit Xhaka, allowing Mikel Merino to steal the ball and feed Real Sociedad teammate Oyarzabal, who scored with ease.
Spain coach Luis Enrique insisted that the goal was a just reward for their high pressing, saying: "The goal isn't their mistake, it's our good play. It was great work by our team that was rewarded by a goal."
Barcelona's Ansu Fati and Oyarzabal spurned more chances at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium, but Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore shone on his first competitive appearance from the bench, after his debut against Portugal last week. - REUTERS
