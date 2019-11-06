The problem with Spurs is Pochettino, says Teddy Sheringham

Teddy Sheringham (above) says manager Mauricio Pochettino needs to tell Tottenham Hotspur and the football world that he is committed to the club.

Mauricio Pochettino has said that "unsettled" players and "different agendas in the squad" have contributed to Tottenham Hotspur's stuttering start to the season, but ex-Spurs favourite Teddy Sheringham believes the Argentine should look at himself first.

Spurs were dumped out of the League Cup by fourth-tier Colchester City, hammered 7-2 by Bayern Munich in the Champions League and are winless in their last four English Premier League matches.

Ex-England striker Sheringham, who played for Spurs from 1992-1997 and 2001-2003, said that Pochettino is the main source of uncertainty at his former club.

The 53-year-old, who will be in town for the Battle of the Reds - a tournament involving former players from Manchester United, Liverpool and the Lions at the National Stadium on Nov 16 - told The New Paper: "(Pochettino) intimated at the end of last season that if he were to win the Champions League, then he would maybe leave.

"It kind of shocked everyone in and around Tottenham and the football world.

"The question marks started perhaps from that day and haven't stopped to this moment.

"Only he knows what he meant by that and where he's at in his own mind and, for one thing, it's brought an uncertainty around Tottenham from that moment.

"You can understand that players who he is trying to get on long contracts...

"They will also be saying, 'What about what you said at the end of last season? Are you staying or going? Why would I want to sign a long contract if you're not going to be here?'

"The uncertainty is definitely looming over Tottenham."

Several of Pochettino's stalwarts have uncertain futures, with centre-backs Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld out of contract at the end of the season.

Star playmaker Christian Eriksen also looks set to run down his contract, having said that he would like a new challenge.

Danny Rose is likely to depart as well, having been expected to leave Spurs when he was omitted from the International Champions Cup sojourn in Singapore "to explore opportunities" elsewhere.

Despite this, Sheringham believes the main problem Spurs need to fix is Pochettino's own future.

Said the former striker, who won the Treble with Manchester United in 1999: "First and foremost, there is still talk about Pochettino.

"I think he needs to come out and tell Tottenham and everybody that he is committed to Tottenham and he wants to stay and loves living in London.

PASSIONATE PLEA

"Bring out a passionate plea to say, 'I'm here for the foreseeable future'. So that everybody can calm down and stop putting him up for every job that becomes available in the football world."

Perhaps the only individual at Spurs more regularly touted as an option for other clubs than Pochettino is star striker Harry Kane.

Having left north London in search of silverware himself, Sheringham believes the same conundrum is now looming for the 26-year-old England captain.

Said Sheringham: "I think every year that goes by without Tottenham winning something, he will question what is going on with his career... and the questioning is becoming even more intense.

"He is that motivated that he wants to get to the top. He is obviously a top player, but he wants to be winning things...

"When you look at the start that Tottenham have had this season... it's probably the first downturn of the last 51/2 years, where you have to question where Tottenham are and what they are doing?

"But that's all got to do with expectancy levels and getting to the Champions League final (last season)...

"When you look it like that, I don't think they are anywhere near winning something."

