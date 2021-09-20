Prolific English goalscorer Greaves, 81, dies

Jimmy Greaves was hailed as the "best goalscorer to ever play" after the former Tottenham Hotspur and England striker died aged 81 yesterday.

Greaves, Tottenham's all-time leading scorer, suffered a stroke in 2015 which left him wheelchair-bound and with severely impaired speech. One of the game's great characters, Greaves, who also starred for Chelsea during an iconic career, died at home yesterday.

"We are extremely saddened to learn of the passing of the great Jimmy Greaves, not just Tottenham Hotspur's record goalscorer but the finest marksman this country has ever seen," the club said.

Spurs paid an emotional tribute to Greaves when they hosted Chelsea in a fitting English Premier League fixture this morning (Singapore time).

The players wore black armbands, while Greaves' former teammates were in attendance.

Greaves' former Tottenham teammate Alan Mullery led the tributes, saying: "I can picture Jimmy on the field, side-footing the ball past the 'keeper.

"He was a wonderful footballer, the best goalscorer to ever play."