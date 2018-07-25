PSG and Atletico name ICC squads

Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid yesterday joined Arsenal in naming their squads for the Singapore leg of the International Champions Cup, which kicks off at the National Stadium tomorrow.

Both clubs have brought teams heavy on youth due to the extended break for the majority of players involved in the recently concluded World Cup in Russia, including PSG's Brazilian star Neymar.

However, local fans will get to see a sprinkling of star names, with PSG bringing new signing Gianluigi Buffon and Marco Verratti as well as Julian Draxler and Giovani lo Celso - who were part of the Germany and Argentina's World Cup squads respectively.

Atletico, meanwhile, have named Jan Oblak, Juanfran, Vitolo, Kevin Gameiro and Angel Correa in their 22-man squad.

ATLETICO MADRID

GOALKEEPERS: Jan Oblak, Antonio Adan, Alex dos Santos

DEFENDERS: Juanfran, Aitor Punal, Andres Solano, Francisco Montero, Alberto Rodriguez 'Tachi', Carlos Isaac

MIDFIELDERS: Rodrigo Hernandez, Thomas Partey, Vitolo, Roberto Olabe, Toni Moya, Oscar Garcia Quintela, Mikel Carro, Joaquin Munoz, Victor Mollejo

FORWARDS: Angel Correa, Kevin Gameiro, Luciano Vietto, Borja Garces

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN

GOALKEEPERS: Gianluigi Buffon, Kevin Trapp, Sebastien Cibois, Remy Descamps

DEFENDERS: Layvin Kurzawa, Colin Dagba, Alec Georgen, Loic Mbe Soh, Stanley Nsoki, Kevin Rimane, Moussa Sissako, Arthur Zagre

MIDFIELDERS: Julian Draxler, Marco Verratti, Adrien Rabiot, Giovani lo Celso, Antoine Bernede, Lassana Diarra, Christopher Nkunku, Azzedine Toufiqui

FORWARDS: Timothy Weah, Jean-Christophe Bahebeck, Alexandre Fressange, Virgiliu Postolachi