PSG and Atletico name ICC squads
Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid yesterday joined Arsenal in naming their squads for the Singapore leg of the International Champions Cup, which kicks off at the National Stadium tomorrow.
Both clubs have brought teams heavy on youth due to the extended break for the majority of players involved in the recently concluded World Cup in Russia, including PSG's Brazilian star Neymar.
However, local fans will get to see a sprinkling of star names, with PSG bringing new signing Gianluigi Buffon and Marco Verratti as well as Julian Draxler and Giovani lo Celso - who were part of the Germany and Argentina's World Cup squads respectively.
Atletico, meanwhile, have named Jan Oblak, Juanfran, Vitolo, Kevin Gameiro and Angel Correa in their 22-man squad.
ATLETICO MADRID
GOALKEEPERS: Jan Oblak, Antonio Adan, Alex dos Santos
DEFENDERS: Juanfran, Aitor Punal, Andres Solano, Francisco Montero, Alberto Rodriguez 'Tachi', Carlos Isaac
MIDFIELDERS: Rodrigo Hernandez, Thomas Partey, Vitolo, Roberto Olabe, Toni Moya, Oscar Garcia Quintela, Mikel Carro, Joaquin Munoz, Victor Mollejo
FORWARDS: Angel Correa, Kevin Gameiro, Luciano Vietto, Borja Garces
PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN
GOALKEEPERS: Gianluigi Buffon, Kevin Trapp, Sebastien Cibois, Remy Descamps
DEFENDERS: Layvin Kurzawa, Colin Dagba, Alec Georgen, Loic Mbe Soh, Stanley Nsoki, Kevin Rimane, Moussa Sissako, Arthur Zagre
MIDFIELDERS: Julian Draxler, Marco Verratti, Adrien Rabiot, Giovani lo Celso, Antoine Bernede, Lassana Diarra, Christopher Nkunku, Azzedine Toufiqui
FORWARDS: Timothy Weah, Jean-Christophe Bahebeck, Alexandre Fressange, Virgiliu Postolachi
