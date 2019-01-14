PSG bounce back from defeat

Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe scored as Paris Saint-Germain responded to their shock midweek League Cup defeat by claiming a 3-0 win at Amiens yesterday morning (Singapore time) to move 13 points clear at the Ligue 1 summit.

PSG had seen their bid for a sixth straight League Cup title ended in midweek by struggling Guingamp at the Parc des Princes, but were too strong for a dogged Amiens.

The reigning French champions remain unbeaten after 18 games of the league season, and sit 13 points ahead of second-placed Lille, with two games in hand.

Tuchel left Neymar out of the squad for the trip to Amiens to rest a sore knee, and his side struggled to create any chances of note in a drab first half.

He said: "Our challenge is to do things by being very focused...