PSG on the brink of Ligue 1 title
Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe scored his 27th league goal of the season, as the runaway leaders edged closer to the Ligue 1 title with a hard-fought 1-0 win at Toulouse yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Mbappe struck in the 74th minute to put PSG on 80 points from 29 games and on the brink of retaining the title. Second-placed Lille, who beat Nantes 3-2 away on Sunday, are still 20 points adrift having played a game more.
Despite PSG dominating, it remained scoreless until the 20-year-old broke the deadlock via a neat strike from inside the area from a Thilo Kehrer cross.
Thomas Tuchel's side will be crowned next Monday morning if they beat Racing Strasbourg and Lille fail to win at Stade de Reims.
PSG, who have scored 87 goals, are looking to become the first top French club to reach 100 points, and are also gunning for the record of most goals scored (118). - AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now