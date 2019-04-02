PSG on the brink of Ligue 1 title

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe scored his 27th league goal of the season, as the runaway leaders edged closer to the Ligue 1 title with a hard-fought 1-0 win at Toulouse yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Mbappe struck in the 74th minute to put PSG on 80 points from 29 games and on the brink of retaining the title. Second-placed Lille, who beat Nantes 3-2 away on Sunday, are still 20 points adrift having played a game more.

Despite PSG dominating, it remained scoreless until the 20-year-old broke the deadlock via a neat strike from inside the area from a Thilo Kehrer cross.

Thomas Tuchel's side will be crowned next Monday morning if they beat Racing Strasbourg and Lille fail to win at Stade de Reims.