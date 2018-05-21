PSG: Buffon not a transfer target

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al Khelaifi has poured water on suggestions that Gianluigi Buffon could step in to replace the French club's No. 1 goalkeeper, Alphonse Areola.

"We have Areola, he's No. 1... Buffon is a fantastic goalkeeper, very charismatic. I'm sure all the clubs want him," Al-Khelaifi said.

This comes after Buffon bade a tearful farewell to Juventus after 17 seasons at the club when he played his last match for them in a 2-1 win over relegated Verona on Saturday.

The Turin side were leading 2-0 when Buffon, 40, was substituted in the 17th minute (in recognition of the number of seasons at Juve) of the second half in his 656th appearance for the club in all competitions.

The 2006 World Cup winner hugged several teammates and opponents as he left the field in tears to a standing ovation, before walking around the perimeter, shaking hands with fans in the front row.