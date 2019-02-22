PSG continue march to Ligue 1 title, after rout of Montpellier

Angel di Maria scored a sumptuous free-kick and Kylian Mbappe was also on target, as Paris Saint-Germain continued their relentless march towards another French Ligue 1 football title by hammering Montpellier 5-1 yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Mbappe's strike was his 20th goal in 19 league appearances this season and 25 in all competitions.

With Neymar and Edinson Cavani still absent, French international left-back Layvin Kurzawa also scored for PSG at the Parc des Princes, while two own goals completed the rout.

Florent Mollet had equalised for the visitors with a free-kick, but Montpellier eventually crumbled in a rearranged fixture that had initially been postponed in early December due to disruption caused by "yellow vest" anti-government protests in France.

PSG said in a statement that their star forward will continue treatment on his foot injury in Brazil under the supervision of the club's medical team.

The Brazil international was ruled out for 10 weeks last month after he injured a metatarsal in his right foot during a 2-0 French Cup win over Strasbourg on Jan 23.

The club confirmed that the injury was a recurrence of the problem that threatened his World Cup participation last year.

"As part of the treatment... PSG have decided to send Neymar to Brazil for 10 days," the club said in a statement, adding that the 27-year-old would leave today.

As they warm up for the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Manchester United on March 6, PSG are now a huge 15 points clear of second-placed Lille, and still have a game in hand as they race to a sixth Ligue 1 title in seven seasons.

"It came down to patience, and quality, and a bit of luck as well," said PSG coach Thomas Tuchel, after his side maintained their perfect home record in the league this season.

It was also their ninth win by a margin of at least four goals in the current campaign.

Tuchel was missing a host of players for this game, with skipper Thiago Silva suspended.