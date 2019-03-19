PSG ease to win despite protest

Angel di Maria scored twice as Paris Saint-Germain eased to a 3-1 victory over Marseille yesterday morning (Singapore time) to move 20 points clear at the Ligue 1 summit, with a game in hand.

Kylian Mbappe put PSG in front on the stroke of half-time with his 26th league goal of the season, but Valere Germain equalised in the first minute of the second period.

Argentinian di Maria restored the home team's advantage in the 55th minute. A wonderful free-kick 11 minutes later added further gloss to the scoreline.

A group of fans were protesting ahead of the game over the team's shock Champions League exit by Manchester United, but coach Thomas Tuchel felt his side showed them they can bounce back.