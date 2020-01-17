PSG forward Kylian Mbappe bags two against former club AS Monaco

Kylian Mbappe scored twice to take his season tally to 20, as the French World Cup winner shone in Paris Saint-Germain's 4-1 rout of his former club AS Monaco yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The victory kept PSG eight points clear at the top.

Monaco came away from PSG with a point in a thrilling 3-3 draw in the capital last weekend, but they posed no similar threat just three days later.

Mbappe was on target in the 24th and 90th minutes, with Neymar tucking away a penalty in first-half stoppage time.

Pablo Sarabia added another in the 73rd minute, just seconds after coming on as a substitute, while Ibrahima Bakayoko grabbed a late consolation for Monaco.

"In every area, we were better than Sunday," said PSG coach Thomas Tuchel.