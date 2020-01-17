Football

PSG forward Kylian Mbappe bags two against former club AS Monaco

Jan 17, 2020 06:00 am

Kylian Mbappe scored twice to take his season tally to 20, as the French World Cup winner shone in Paris Saint-Germain's 4-1 rout of his former club AS Monaco yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The victory kept PSG eight points clear at the top.

Monaco came away from PSG with a point in a thrilling 3-3 draw in the capital last weekend, but they posed no similar threat just three days later.

Mbappe was on target in the 24th and 90th minutes, with Neymar tucking away a penalty in first-half stoppage time.

Pablo Sarabia added another in the 73rd minute, just seconds after coming on as a substitute, while Ibrahima Bakayoko grabbed a late consolation for Monaco.

"In every area, we were better than Sunday," said PSG coach Thomas Tuchel.

"It's a deserved victory, we had lots of possession." - AFP

