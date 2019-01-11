Football

PSG lose after 44 straight wins in domestic cup games

Jan 11, 2019 06:00 am

Although he hopes yesterday morning's (Singapore time) defeat by Guingamp, which came after 44 consecutive wins in domestic football cup games, was just an "accident", Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel believes his team were complacent.

The runaway Ligue 1 leaders, well on course for a sixth title in seven seasons, lost 2-1 at home to bottom club Guingamp after the Brittany side converted two late penalties in the League Cup match.

"We played with too much self-confidence during the whole game," Tuchel said.

"We thought nothing could happen to us." - REUTERS

Football

