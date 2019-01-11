PSG lose after 44 straight wins in domestic cup games

Although he hopes yesterday morning's (Singapore time) defeat by Guingamp, which came after 44 consecutive wins in domestic football cup games, was just an "accident", Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel believes his team were complacent.

The runaway Ligue 1 leaders, well on course for a sixth title in seven seasons, lost 2-1 at home to bottom club Guingamp after the Brittany side converted two late penalties in the League Cup match.

"We played with too much self-confidence during the whole game," Tuchel said.