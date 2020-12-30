Football

PSG sack Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino favourite to take over

Dec 30, 2020 06:00 am

Paris Saint-Germain yesterday confirmed the sacking of coach Thomas Tuchel, who had been at the club since July 2018, but did not name his successor.

Argentinian Mauricio Pochettino, the ex-Tottenham Hotspur manager and a former PSG player, is widely reported to be the favourite to take over.

"After an in-depth analysis of its sporting situation, Paris Saint-Germain decided to terminate Thomas Tuchel's contract," said a club statement.

Tuchel won two Ligue 1 titles (2019, 2020) as well as the French Cup and French League Cup this year. The 47-year-old German also led PSG to their first Champions League final in August, when they lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich.

Despite appearing to be adept at man-managing PSG's squad of superstar players, Tuchel reportedly upset the Qatari-backed club after complaining about an apparent lack of recognition at leading PSG to the Champions League final.

Tuchel departs the Parc des Princes having secured a last-16 Champions League clash with Barcelona and PSG sitting third in Ligue 1 - a point shy of leaders Lyon - despite being plagued by injuries, suspensions and coronavirus infections. - AFP, REUTERS

