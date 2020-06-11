PSG star Neymar faces criminal complaint for anti-gay slur
A Brazilian gay rights activist has filed a criminal complaint against Neymar for homophobia, after the football superstar called his mother's boyfriend an anti-gay slur in comments leaked to the media.
The Sao Paulo prosecutor's office confirmed it had received the complaint, which it must now examine to decide whether to open a case against the Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil star.
It was brought by activist Agripino Magalhaes, who said on Instagram he planned to press charges against Neymar and his friends for "criminal homophobia, hate speech and death threats". - AFP
