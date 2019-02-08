PSG struggle to beat minnows

Paris Saint-Germain required extra time to overcome third-tier Villefranche 3-0 in the last 16 of the French Cup yesterday morning (Singapore time).

PSG were held at Lyon's Groupama Stadium until Julian Draxler scored in the 102nd minute. Moussa Diaby and Edinson Cavani sealed victory to secure a quarter-final meeting with Dijon.

PSG travel to Old Trafford next Wednesday for their Champions League first-leg tie with Manchester United.