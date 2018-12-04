PSG sweating over Neymar’s groin injury

Neymar slotting the ball home against Bordeaux but the goal was disallowed. Later, he came off injured.

Paris Saint-Germain are again sweating on Neymar's fitness, after the superstar left the field at Bordeaux clutching his groin before Andreas Cornelius' late header ended the French champions' perfect start to the Ligue 1 season yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The Brazilian was substituted 57 minutes into the hugely entertaining 2-2 draw at the Matmut Atlantique stadium, in which he had opened the scoring.

He had looked in great form before having to head to the dressing room with what looks to be an injury to the same adductor muscle that nearly stopped him from scoring the decisive goal in last Wednesday's 2-1 win over Liverpool.

"I don't know at all (what his injury is). We have to be careful, he said it was not a problem to play tonight but the pitch was hard and I hope he will be in good shape after Strasbourg," said PSG coach Thomas Tuchel, referring to his side's must-win final Champions League group game at Red Star Belgrade next week.

The Ligue 1 leaders, who had won all 14 of their league matches before the pulsating clash, had to wait until the last minute to see if Neymar and strike partner Kylian Mbappe would be ready for the match against Red Star.

Liverpool also face an uphill battle for qualification to the Champions League last 16, no thanks to Neymar's first-half winner last week.

The pair twice put PSG in front yesterday, but Jimmy Briand and Cornelius ensured that Bordeaux became the first French team to stop the runaway leaders this season.

However, the result is unlikely to slow down PSG's march to the title, as they still stand 14 points ahead of nearest challengers Montpellier, who took advantage of Lyon drawing 2-2 at Lille to sneak into second with a 2-1 win at Thierry Henry's Monaco on Saturday.

Neymar's opener for PSG came after a spell of concerted Bordeaux pressure.

After a superb exchange with countryman Dani Alves, the No. 10 crashed home the ball .

His 11th league goal of the season took some time to be awarded, however, as the VAR dithered over whether Mbappe was offside and interfering with play as he flashed a leg at Neymar's shot.

However, the hosts fought back again after the break, and they got their first reward when Briand slotted home a fine cross from the lively Yann Karamoah.

Neymar was substituted shortly afterwards and Bordeaux smelled blood.

But Mbappe turned the match, latching on to Julian Draxler's through-ball before crashing home what looked to be the winner and then asking to be substituted with an apparent muscle problem.

Tuchel didn't remove Mbappe, however.