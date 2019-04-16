PSG title party delayed again

Paris Saint-Germain missed the chance to seal their sixth Ligue 1 title in seven years for the second week running yesterday morning (Singapore time), after a 5-1 hammering at Lille, their biggest league defeat since going down 4-0 at Bordeaux in 2009.

Thomas Tuchel's side could have been crowned champions last weekend, but failed to beat Strasbourg.

They fell short again yesterday, despite needing just a point in a match that saw them having to play with 10 men for 54 minutes.