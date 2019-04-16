PSG title party delayed again
Paris Saint-Germain missed the chance to seal their sixth Ligue 1 title in seven years for the second week running yesterday morning (Singapore time), after a 5-1 hammering at Lille, their biggest league defeat since going down 4-0 at Bordeaux in 2009.
Thomas Tuchel's side could have been crowned champions last weekend, but failed to beat Strasbourg.
They fell short again yesterday, despite needing just a point in a match that saw them having to play with 10 men for 54 minutes.
However, they are still 17 points clear of second-placed Lille and, if they win at Nantes on Thursday, they will still win the league with six matches to spare. - AFP
Manuel Neuer out for two weeks
Bayern Munich have suffered a blow to their league title hopes with club captain Manuel Neuer out for two weeks with a calf injury.
The defending Bundesliga champions confirmed Neuer, 33, will be sidelined for 14 days after going off injured during Sunday's 4-1 win over Fortuna Duesseldorf.
With five league games left, leaders Bayern are just a point ahead of Borussia Dortmund. Neuer will miss the league match against Werder Bremen on Saturday, as well as next Thursday's German Cup semi-final, also against Bremen, followed by a league match at Nuremberg. - AFP
Napoli hold up Juventus' title coronation
Defender Kalidou Koulibaly bagged a brace as Napoli beat Chievo 3-1 to delay Juventus' bid to seal an eighth consecutive league title.
Juventus - who lost 2-1 at SPAL on Saturday - needed just a point to win Serie A.
They would have done so if second-placed Napoli failed to beat Chievo, but Koulibaly scored either side of Arkadiusz Milik's strike to put Napoli 17 points behind Juve.
Massimiliano Allegri's side will have to wait at least until this Sunday against Fiorentina to seal the Scudetto with a record-equalling five matches remaining. - AFP
OTHER RESULT:
Frosinone 1 Inter Milan 3
