PSG win, but shocks galore in French Cup
Paris Saint-Germain reached the last 32 of the French Cup with a 4-0 rout of fourth-tier Stade Pontivy yesterday morning (Singapore time), but other big clubs had their hopes dashed by lower-league opponents on a weekend of shocks.
The biggest shock came when Marseille were knocked out 2-0 by fourth- division amateur side Andrezieux.
Bordeaux lost 1-0 at home to second division Le Havre.
Montpellier, fourth in Ligue 1, conceded a goal in stoppage time to lose 1-0 at third-tier L'Entente SSG. - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now