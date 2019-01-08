PSG win, but shocks galore in French Cup

Paris Saint-Germain reached the last 32 of the French Cup with a 4-0 rout of fourth-tier Stade Pontivy yesterday morning (Singapore time), but other big clubs had their hopes dashed by lower-league opponents on a weekend of shocks.

The biggest shock came when Marseille were knocked out 2-0 by fourth- division amateur side Andrezieux.

Bordeaux lost 1-0 at home to second division Le Havre.