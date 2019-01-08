Football

PSG win, but shocks galore in French Cup

Match Report
Jan 08, 2019 06:00 am

Paris Saint-Germain reached the last 32 of the French Cup with a 4-0 rout of fourth-tier Stade Pontivy yesterday morning (Singapore time), but other big clubs had their hopes dashed by lower-league opponents on a weekend of shocks.

The biggest shock came when Marseille were knocked out 2-0 by fourth- division amateur side Andrezieux.

Bordeaux lost 1-0 at home to second division Le Havre.

Montpellier, fourth in Ligue 1, conceded a goal in stoppage time to lose 1-0 at third-tier L'Entente SSG. - REUTERS

Football

Thailand sack coach Rajevac

Related Stories

South Korea eke out win over Azkals

Solari: What’s the point of VAR?

Rooney arrested for intoxication

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Football