PSG without Mbappe and Neymar for Leipzig match
Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe will miss their Champions League clash against RB Leipzig tomorrow morning (Singapore time) due to a hamstring problem, said the French champions.
Mbappe, 21, sustained the injury during last Saturday's 3-0 Ligue 1 win against Nantes and was withdrawn towards the closing stages of the match.
"After going off during the game against Nantes with a right hamstring problem, Mbappe's not available for the trip to Germany and the situation will be reassessed in 48 hours," PSG said in a statement.
Coach Thomas Tuchel will also be without Neymar and Mauro Icardi due to injuries, with the duo expected to return only after this month's international break.
PSG, who followed up a 2-1 home defeat by Manchester United with a 2-0 victory at Istanbul Basaksehir, are second in Group H of the Champions League with three points. - REUTERS
