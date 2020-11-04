Football

PSG without Mbappe and Neymar for Leipzig match

Nov 04, 2020 06:00 am

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe will miss their Champions League clash against RB Leipzig tomorrow morning (Singapore time) due to a hamstring problem, said the French champions.

Mbappe, 21, sustained the injury during last Saturday's 3-0 Ligue 1 win against Nantes and was withdrawn towards the closing stages of the match.

"After going off during the game against Nantes with a right hamstring problem, Mbappe's not available for the trip to Germany and the situation will be reassessed in 48 hours," PSG said in a statement.

Coach Thomas Tuchel will also be without Neymar and Mauro Icardi due to injuries, with the duo expected to return only after this month's international break.

PSG, who followed up a 2-1 home defeat by Manchester United with a 2-0 victory at Istanbul Basaksehir, are second in Group H of the Champions League with three points. - REUTERS

Diogo Jota has scored in four consecutive games for Liverpool following his hat-trick against Atalanta.
Football

Jota scores hat-trick as Liverpool thrash Atalanta 5-0

Related Stories

In Mendy, the Blues trust: Richard Buxton

Solskjaer is sure United will respond after defeat by Arsenal

Giggs to miss Wales' games after allegations of assaulting girlfriend

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Football