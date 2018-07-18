PSG youth director: Neymar, Mbappe to stay

Since Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid for Juventus, both Brazil superstar Neymar and French teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe have been linked to the Spanish giants.

However, Paris Saint-Germain youth academy director Luis Fernandez has refuted all rumours and insisted that both their stars will stay at the Parc des Princes.

PSG find themselves in a tricky situation as Uefa reviews its sanctions on the French club's compliance with financial fair play. A sale of either player would go a long way in easing any further penalty from the governing body.

"Neymar has decided to stay with PSG. He wants to succeed after failing at the World Cup," Fernandez told Radio Marca.

"He wants to win titles with PSG."

Neymar's impact for Brazil at the World Cup in Russia paled in comparison with Mbappe, who helped France to claim a second World Cup crown, with his pace, neat footwork and eye for goal landing him the Best Young Player Award.

"Mbappe? Kylian will stay. He has already said that it is 100 per cent that he stays. He wants to win the Champions League with PSG... Financial fair play does not worry me. The most important thing is that Neymar and Mbappe want to stay in Paris."

Real have released two separate statements this month denying that they have bid for either Neymar or Mbappe.

Fernandez was also asked to draw parallels between former Brazil striker Ronaldo and the 19-year-old Mbappe.

"Kylian is different from the Brazilian Ronaldo," Fernandez said.

"He is still young and he did some interesting things because Didier Deschamps put him on the right side.

"Kylian worked hard and enjoyed a good World Cup. He has this speed. However, when you are 19, you are still not at your absolute maximum. The hard part for him starts today - responding to the confidence people have in him."

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if Neymar would be part of the PSG squad for next week's International Champions Cup campaign in Singapore, where they will face Arsenal and Atletico Madrid.