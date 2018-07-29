PSG's di Maria arrives in Singapore

The first of Paris Saint-Germain's reinforcements has arrived in Singapore on Sunday morning (July 29).

Looking relaxed in a T-shirt, bermudas and cap, Angel di Maria touched down at the Changi Airport and linked up with his club.

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel was unsure if di Maria will be fielded in their International Champions Cup match against Atletico Madrid on Monday, though.

The 30-year-old winger had been on a break since Argentina's World Cup exit in the Round of 16 on June 30, when he scored a stunner in their 4-3 defeat by eventual champions France.

More of PSG's players, such as Brazilian defenders Thiago Silva and Marquinhos, are expected to link up with the squad in the next few days.

The French side have been playing with a largely second-string team in the International Champions Cup, losing 3-1 to Bayern Munich in Austria on July 21 and 5-1 to Arsenal in Singapore last Saturday (July 28).