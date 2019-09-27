PSG’s first home loss in 22 games

Paris Saint-Germain fell to a shock 2-0 loss to Reims at the Parc des Princes yesterday morning (Singapore time), as headers from Hassane Kamara and Boulaye Dia gave the visitors a famous win.

The Ligue 1 champions were depleted by injuries and it was their first home loss in the league since a 2-0 defeat by Rennes in May 2018, ending an unbeaten run of 22 matches at the Parc. - AFP