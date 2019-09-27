PSG’s first home loss in 22 games
Paris Saint-Germain fell to a shock 2-0 loss to Reims at the Parc des Princes yesterday morning (Singapore time), as headers from Hassane Kamara and Boulaye Dia gave the visitors a famous win.
The Ligue 1 champions were depleted by injuries and it was their first home loss in the league since a 2-0 defeat by Rennes in May 2018, ending an unbeaten run of 22 matches at the Parc. - AFP
Real Madrid win without Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale
Real Madrid's crisis has been averted temporarily, after they beat Osasuna 2-0 yesterday morning (Singapore time) without Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale.
Vinicius and Rodrygo scored either side of half-time to send them top of La Liga.
Hazard and Bale were among those rested by coach Zinedine Zidane, with Real facing seven games in 21 days, the next of them against Atletico Madrid tomorrow. - AFP
Inter Milan maintain perfect start to Serie A season
Inter Milan continued their perfect start to the Serie A season and returned to the top of the table with a 1-0 win over Lazio at the San Siro yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Cagliari secured a smash-and-grab 1-0 win at Napoli, thanks to a late goal from substitute Lucas Castro.
Fiorentina ended their long winless run against 10-man Sampdoria yesterday. - AFP, REUTERS
