PSG’s new front three is mind-boggling: Giuly

Lionel Messi waving to fans after arriving in Paris yesterday ahead of his move to Paris Saint-Germain.

With Lionel Messi's father Jorge confirming his son's move to Paris Saint-Germain to Spanish media at Barcelona airport last night, former PSG and Barca winger Ludovic Giuly was left salivating at the prospect of the French club's new frontline.

Asked by Spanish broadcaster La Sexta at Barcelona's El Prat airport if his son would be joining fellow forwards Neymar and Kylian Mbappe at PSG, Jorge said "yes".

The French club also put up a teaser on their social media accounts while Messi's former Barca teammate Neymar also hinted at the 34-year-old's arrival by posting photos of the pair on his Instagram account with the caption "back together".

The Argentinian was pictured waving to fans at the airport in Paris, ahead of his unveiling this morning (Singapore time).

The Athletic reported that the six-time Ballon d'Or winner is set to receive a sign-on fee of 25 million euros (S$39.8m) as he inks a two-year contract with a net salary of 25m euros per year. He has the option of a third year at the same rate.

Messi leaves Barca, whom he joined when he was 13, as a free agent after they could not agree a deal to re-sign him, despite the La Masia product offering to take a 50 per cent pay-cut.

Former Barca player Ronald de Boer laid the blame squarely at his former club's feet, telling talkSPORT: "I think Barcelona put themselves in this situation.

"I think years ago really there lies the problem and then I also point the finger to La Liga... They should have stepped up earlier and said what they're (Barca) doing is not right.

"Buying (Antoine) Griezmann, (Philippe) Coutinho and (Ousmane) Dembele for hundreds of millions, there is no responsibility."

After their 3-0 friendly win over Juventus on Monday morning (Singapore time), Barcelona vice-captain Gerard Pique said: "The team was a bit broken because of Messi's departure.

"We've lost the best player of all time. It has hurt us and it hurt him too."

Giuly, however, looked through a PSG lens and told Le Parisien: "We already had two of the four best players in the world, now we have the third.

"Do you realise that Neymar, Messi and Mbappe will play together in Ligue 1? It sounds mind-boggling. Ligue 1 needed such positivity.

"It will not reflect well only on Paris, but on all of France. Everyone will only talk about him, everyone will go to the stadium to see him. It will do our league a lot of good."

However, the chief executive of one of PSG's big European rivals, Bayern Munich, was not as convinced.

Legendary goalkeeper Oliver Kahn told Bild: "They've got an exciting squad together by now if you look at all the names.

"The question is: Will that work? Will they all harmonise with each other in the end?

"As much as I appreciate all the players who are playing for Paris Saint-Germain, it will have to be seen whether everything will come together and will they manage to work as a team."

FREE TRANSFERS

While Messi has been the most eye-catching of PSG's new arrivals, coach Mauricio Pochettino has also been able to welcome goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, defender Sergio Ramos and midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum on free transfers, with fullback Achraf Hakimi also arriving in a 60m-euro deal from Inter Milan.

Euro 2020 player of the tournament Donnarumma told Sky Sport Italia: "I am very happy that Leo is coming here. He's the best in the world, so I can't help but be excited and happy. It's an honour to play with him."