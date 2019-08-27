PSG's Thomas Tuchel frustrated with Neymar saga and mounting injuries

Paris Saint-Germain lost star strikers Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe to injuries yesterday morning (Singapore time), as the French champions' problems continued to mount despite a 4-0 thrashing of Toulouse.

PSG have had a difficult start to their season, with the Neymar transfer saga dominating the news. The Brazilian was once again left out of the matchday squad at the Parc des Princes amid rumours of a move to Real Madrid or return to Barcelona, leaving a frustrated Thomas Tuchel to lay blame on PSG sporting director Leonardo.

"The aim is for this to be over as soon as possible," Tuchel was quoted as saying on Diario AS.

"Unfortunately, that wasn't today. It's time for him to play. Leonardo knows I want things sorted out and for him to stay, but that depends on him. The situation isn't very clear right now and we need to sort it out.

"It's always important for him to play. Will we see him against Metz in the next game? That's not just my decision. If it were up to me, he would have played today."

To make matters worse for the German coach, his strikeforce was totally dismantled as Cavani and Mbappe both hobbled off - as did centre-back Abdou Diallo, bringing the wounded count to seven.

Julian Draxler, Thilo Kehrer, Ander Herrera and Layvin Kurzawa are all still out.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting came on as a substitute for the injured Cavani and bagged a second-half double, while Mbappe also departed the scene after appearing to pull up with a hamstring injury following a trademark burst into the box.

Le Parisien reported that Mbappe underwent tests yesterday and is expected to be out for a month. The 2018 World Cup winner will miss four PSG games, including the club's Champions League opener, and France's Euro 2020 qualifiers against Albania and Andorra.

However, Cavani could be ready in time for the start of PSG's Champions League campaign after being ruled out for three weeks with a hip injury.

PSG sit three points behind early Ligue 1 pace-setters Rennes, who made it three wins from three by beating Strasbourg 2-0.