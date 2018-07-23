PSG's Weah excited for the future

Timothy Weah said he "can't wait to see what the future has in store" after scoring Paris Saint-Germain's only goal in a 3-1 International Champions Cup (ICC) loss to Bayern Munich in Austria on Saturday.

Timothy, 18, is the son of the legendary Liberian George, the only African to win the Ballon d'Or in 1995.

The elder Weah is currently the president of Liberia.

Timothy, however, has pledged his allegiance to the United States, where he was born.

Against Bayern, the forward lined up alongside PSG's new goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, 40, who made his debut against his father George in a Serie A match between Parma and AC Milan in 1995.

The veteran Buffon was part of a very inexperienced PSG side who were beaten by the German champions in the pre-season friendly.

Timothy told PSG's website: "Despite the defeat, we worked very well.

"We had a very young side, and to play against a side like Bayern Munich is a great opportunity for us. Now we have to keep on working hard.

"I can't wait to see what the future has in store for us, but I'm sure we're going to win a lot of matches. Coming here and working hard and playing well is a great feeling."

Adrien Rabiot was one of the few other senior players to have featured against Bayern, and he said new coach Thomas Tuchel gave the side instructions not to be overrun by the German giants.

He told PSG's website: "The coach gave us orders to avoid being overrun against a far-more experienced side.

"We did what he said and we enjoyed a very good first half and showed our quality.

"We need to build on this now. The coach is very happy... the final result is not important.

"We can be very proud of our young players tonight."

TRANSFER SPECULATION

Midfielder Rabiot, who was surprisingly left out of France's victorious World Cup side, has been repeatedly linked with a move to Barcelona.

The prospective move was given a seal of approval by legendary Barca pass master Xavi Hernandez, who said the 23-year-old "could play perfectly as a central midfielder at Barcelona".

He told Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo: "He's a player of an excellent level technically.

"He could play perfectly as a central midfielder at Barca.

"He could contribute a lot, but that's already entering the realms of speculation.

"I've been asked a lot about (Antoine ) Griezmann this summer and, in the end, he stayed at Atletico (Madrid).

"But if Rabiot comes, he'd be a great signing."

PSG will travel to Singapore this week to continue their ICC excursion, taking on Arsenal on Saturday and Atletico Madrid next Monday at the National Stadium.