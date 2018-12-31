Pulisic to join Chelsea: Reports

Christian Pulisic could be on his way to Chelsea with Callum Hudson-Odoi (above) reportedly leaving Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea look set to sign Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund and sell fellow winger Callum Hudson-Odoi to their Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich, according to reports.

In recent days, speculation surrounding Pulisic's prospective move has gathered pace.

German tabloid Bild reported last week that the 20-year-old has agreed to join Chelsea at the end of the season, claiming that Dortmund have assured the American that he can leave for 50 million euros (S$78.1m).

Former United States international Eddie Johnson, who played in England for Fulham and Cardiff City, appeared to confirm the move on Instagram, writing: "So stoked for you lil' bro, great move. Can't wait to watch you alongside Eden Hazard."

Meanwhile, ESPN and Der Spiegel reporter Raphael Honigstein told Sky Sports that the Blues are the only team that have made a bid for Pulisic.

He said: "My understanding is that Chelsea are the only team that have made a firm offer at the moment.

"Dortmund are looking to see if there are other offers coming in, as you would, but it is kind of agreed that the player will move in the summer definitely because he still has a year to run on his contract.

"Unless someone matches Chelsea's offer or exceeds it, he'll go there."

Dortmund are reportedly interested in replacing Pulisic with Blues winger Hudson-Odoi, following the phenomenal success of Jadon Sancho, whom they lured from Manchester City in 2017.

However, Sky Sports have suggested that Bayern have moved ahead of Dortmund in the chase for the 18-year-old Englishman.

They reported yesterday that Bayern have submitted a second bid in excess of £20 million (S$34.6m) for the Under-17 World Cup winner.

Blues boss Maurizio Sarri's said last month that Hudson-Odoi is not ready for the EPL, noting: "If he's good enough to play in a big team in the Premier League at 18 then he could be the best player in Europe in two years."

There are no such reservations in Germany where the teen has a "cult following" among Bundesliga clubs, according to Honigstein.

He told Sky Sports: "It's not a sudden interest. He's had a cult following among Bundesliga supremos for quite a while...

"His stock has risen to the point where he's gone from Borussia Moenchengladbach to Dortmund, to right at the top now where Bayern are interested in him.

"It's the Sancho effect - everyone thinks they can get the next Sancho, and I also think from his point of view, he thinks he can be the next Sancho...

"German clubs see the 17 to 19-year-olds who cannot get into the first team at big clubs in England, and they feel these are guys who are ready to play in any team anywhere."

Chelsea fans booed Sarri's decision to substitute Hudson-Odoi during a rare EPL appearance in the 2-1 Boxing Day win at Watford, but he later clarified that the teen had suffered a hamstring injury.

Hudson-Odoi was not in the squad for the Blues' 1-0 win over Crystal Palace yesterday, with N'Golo Kante grabbing a 51st-minute winner.