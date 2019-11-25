Pundits: Gunners have gone backwards under Unai Emery

Arsenal have regressed under manager Unai Emery, said former England striker Alan Shearer after the Gunners needed a stoppage-time goal from Alexandre Lacazette to earn a 2-2 draw with Southampton yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The visitors twice led with goals from Danny Ings and James Ward-Prowse, but Lacazette's brace, including his 96th-minute winner, denied Southampton a first win at Arsenal since 1987.

Emery admitted that he understands supporters' frustrations, but BBC's Match of the Day pundit Shearer does not think the under-pressure Spaniard, whom fans booed off the pitch, will last much longer at the helm.

Shearer said: "I don't see him getting out of it because I don't see Arsenal improving. They're getting worse.

"These are mistakes that are happening every single week from trying to play out from the back. Arsenal are not good enough to do so. They keep giving chances away.

BOOS DESERVED

"I'm just seeing the same every single week, Arsenal are terrible defensively, they're getting worse!"

Former Arsenal defender Tony Adams also hit out at the Gunners' defence which allowed the Saints, who are second from bottom, to register 21 shots.

"The boos are deserved. It was a terrible, terrible performance, very disjointed, no defending in sight, changed his system three times - Emery's not doing himself any favours," Adams told BT Sport.

"I don't want any coach losing his job, but the club are not going forward, they are not progressing... There's no one going out there to keep clean sheets.

"When you're giving the opposition team at the Emirates 20 chances on your goal, you're never going to keep clean sheets."

Going into the Saints' game, Arsenal have won just two of their last 10 league games, but Emery had been told by the club hierarchy before kick-off that his job was not in immediate danger so long as results improved.

"We are disappointed and frustrated," Emery said.

"I understand the supporters... They helped us for 90 minutes, but we didn't achieve the win to connect with them."

Asked whether he feared the club's backing would be withdrawn soon, Emery replied: "They are supporting me and also I have a responsibility, I know I can do better and I'm going to try to do so."