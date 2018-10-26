Pundits share Pochettino’s pessimism

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino feels that the draw with PSV Eindhoven leaves Spurs with "the minimum possibility" to progress beyond the group stage.

Mauricio Pochettino conceded Tottenham Hotspur will need little short of a miracle to get past the group stage after the English Premier League giants' Champions League hopes were dented by a 2-2 draw away to PSV Eindhoven yesterday morning (Singapore time).

With no points from their opening two Group B fixtures, this was make-or-break for both Spurs and PSV at the Philips Stadion.

A dominant Spurs looked to have the points wrapped up after England striker Harry Kane nodded past Jeroen Zoet to give the visitors a 55th-minute lead, having seen Lucas Moura level Hirving Lozano's 30th-minute opener for PSV minutes before the interval.

But, when Lozano threatened to catch a through-ball in the 78th minute, Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris came rushing out of and caught the Mexican winger with his knee, AFP reported.

The French World Cup winner was immediately shown a red card, with Spurs manager Pochettino taking off Son Heung Min for second-choice goalkeeper Michel Vorm.

Vorm's first task was to push away a superb free-kick at the base of the post, only to be caught ball-watching when Luuk de Jong poked a loose ball past him with three minutes left on the clock.

It saw Spurs locked with PSV on one point in Group B, eight points behind leaders Barcelona and five behind Inter Milan.

"In the end, it was a draw and it leaves us with the minimum possibility to go to the next stage of the Champions League," Pochettino told BT Sport.

SPURS AT FAULT

"One point after three games - it will be so difficult. If you score more goals, at the end you're going to win the game. That's why we're so disappointed. It's a game that you must win."

BT Sport pundits Harry Redknapp and Jermaine Jenas agreed that Spurs had only themselves to blame for throwing away the chance to advance to the knock-out phase of the Champions League.

"Tottenham were by far the better team," Redknapp said.

"PSV are, no disrespect, an average team who wouldn't survive in the EPL . It's very frustrating, but it's the same story as the Inter Milan game. Complete control of the game with the points in the bag and then... The game was in their hands."

Jenas, who played under Redknapp at Tottenham, added: "This is Spurs' fault. They got themselves in this situation. It shouldn't have even been close.

"They are allowing lesser sides back in the game by not being ruthless. It is frustrating... But if you can't beat teams like PSV in the Champions League, you aren't going through."

However, another former Spurs manager opted to see the silver lining should Tottenham not make it beyond the Champions League group stage.

Tim Sherwood believes that by finishing third and dropping into the Europa League, Spurs can try to end their 11-year trophy drought which may prove to be positive for the club.

"If they go into the Europa League, they can win it," he told Sky Sports' podcast The Debate.

"The Europa League is often seen as a hindrance to your league position, playing on Thursday and again on Sunday, but I believe Spurs need to get a trophy. That's a realistic chance."