Pundits slam Paul Pogba, who is named in PFA Team of the Year

The inclusion of Manchester United's Paul Pogba in the Professional Footballers' Association's (PFA) Premier League Team of the Year was met with disapproval from pundits.

The 26-year-old midfielder, who has 13 goals and nine assists this season, was the only non-Manchester City or Liverpool player on the list that was released yesterday.

While former England international Gary Lineker acknowledged the Frenchman's talent, he believes Pogba's inconsistency renders him undeserving of his spot in the Team of the Year.

Lineker said on the BBC: "He's a beautiful footballer, there's no question about that.

"He's a World Cup winner, he's got a lot of qualities and, in certain performances this season, he's been exceptional.

"(But) I don't think he deserves to be in the Team of the Year. His form has been erratic, certainly under Mourinho; his game was nowhere near the level it was when Solskjaer first took over."

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane expressed his concern over Pogba's inability to be a team player.

He said during Sky Sports' coverage of the Manchester Derby: "If you're going to be a good teammate, you need to run back when you're defending.

"The guy is a talented boy but we're saying the same things over and over again. He's a big problem for United.

"You need more than talent. The real top players make their team better. He doesn't do that. He plays for himself."

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville believes that the prospects of a move away from Old Trafford have distracted Pogba, resulting in an inconsistent season for him.

Pogba's unwillingness to be at the club has also affected the rest of the dressing room, Neville added.

He told Sky Sports during their coverage of the Manchester Derby: "I don't think (Pogba) wants to be here, that's his problem.

"We know that Pogba has got his head turned by other clubs and he's playing like somebody who's had his head turned, he's playing like somebody who doesn't quite want to be here.

"If he's not quite at it and not raring to go, then it is a problem, it is a massive problem."

PFA TEAM OF THE YEAR:

Ederson (Man City); Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson (Liverpool), Aymeric Laporte (Man City); Paul Pogba (Man United), Fernandinho, Bernardo Silva (Man City); Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero (Man City), Sadio Mane (Liverpool).