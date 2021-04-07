Push for fans’ return at European Championship

The German football federation (DFB) has urged health authorities in Munich to make it possible for spectators to be admitted to Euro 2020 matches at the Allianz Arena in the summer.

"I call on the city of Munich and Bavaria's regional government to make every effort to present a solid scenario that will allow for, at least, a partial public attendance of matches in Munich," Rainer Koch, a DFB vice-president, told AFP subsidiary SID ahead of Uefa's deadline for host cities today.

Munich is set to host Germany's group matches against France on June 15, Portugal (June 19) and Hungary (June 23), as well as a quarter-final on July 2.

In March, Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin made it clear he did not want any matches played "in front of empty stands" at the Euros.

Fans have been not allowed to attend matches at the Allianz Arena, home of Bayern Munich, since March 2020 due to Covid-19 regulations.

Uefa has given all 12 host cities until today to present their safe management measures to allow at least small numbers of fans into stadiums.

Cities that fail to guarantee fans for the Euros risk having their games relocated to other venues.