Qatar denies violating Fifa rules

Qatar yesterday rejected claims made by a British newspaper that its successful, controversy-plagued bid to host the 2022 World Cup used a secret "black operations" propaganda campaign to undermine rival bids in violation of Fifa rules.

The Sunday Times reported that e-mails leaked to them by a whistle-blower from the bid team show they paid a United States-based office of a public relations firm as well as former Central Intelligence Agency agents to disseminate "fake propaganda" concerning main rivals Australia and the US during their campaign to host the 2022 competition.

In a statement, the emirate's Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy said it "rejects each and every allegation put forward by the Sunday Times".