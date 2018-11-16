Qatar stun Swiss in friendly

Qatar, hosts of the next football World Cup, pulled off one of the most impressive results in their history when they won 1-0 away to Switzerland in a friendly yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Ranked 96th in the world, the Middle-Eastern nation snatched the win after Akram Afif broke away and rounded Yvon Mvogo to score the only goal in the 86th minute of a lacklustre match in front of a paltry 4,000 crowd.