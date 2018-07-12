Qataris start to dream of 2022

In four years' time, Qatar's Khalifa International Stadium will host a World Cup quarter-final but yesterday morning (Singapore time), it had to make do with a big screen.

Some 4,500 people packed out the stadium's fan zone as it showed France beating Belgium in the semi-final in Russia, knowing that the clock is ticking for Qatar's World Cup in 2022.

Atef, a 30-year-old local who supports Belgium, said he has enjoyed the tournament.

"It's competitive, it makes it more interesting, to see someone new in the World Cup," he said.

But he admits the unpredicted success of Russia has put more pressure on Qatar to follow up with a tournament equally as good.

"To be honest, yes, there is much pressure. This will be the first World Cup in the Middle East," said Atef.

"It's not only big for Qatar, it's big for the region."

The game has attracted people from all over Doha, mostly men, but there are plenty of families and women in attendance.

Fans drawn from Qatar, Kenya, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan are glued to the screen, screaming and jumping at several near misses.

Popcorn and soft-drink sellers move among the crowd and people are still pouring in some 30 minutes after kick-off.

The stadium is air-conditioned and needs to be as the humidity of a Doha summer makes it feel like the temperature is above 40 deg C, past 9pm.

It is clear that Belgium are the fans' favourites in the Khalifa stadium - though some supporters are in French replica shirts - but the game also shows the global appeal of the World Cup.

One Indian fan, Pooja, said she does not really like football, but takes an interest in the game every four years when the World Cup comes around.

Nearby, Mohamed, a Qatari teacher was there to watch the match with his family, but was also thinking four years ahead.

"I think we can make it better than Russia, because there have been more sports in Doha beforehand," he said.

CONTROVERSIES

Qatar's World Cup bid has been hit by several controversies over allegations of corruption, human rights' abuse and the vexed issue of alcohol for fans when some 1.5 million supporters are expected to descend on Doha in 2022.

Qatar, a conservative Muslim country, has strict rules on the purchase of alcohol.

Booze will be sold at the tournament, but the plan so far is for it to be restricted to certain zones.

Another fan, Alex, a 29-year-old security guard from Kenya, was cheering Belgium because a former Belgian national player, Divock Origi, has Kenyan roots.