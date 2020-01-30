Quarantine for China's women footballers
China's women's football team has been quarantined in a Brisbane hotel over fears about the deadly coronavirus after arriving for an Olympic qualifying competition, reports said yesterday.
Queensland state chief health officer Jeannette Young said no one from the group, reportedly 32-strong including officials and staff, had shown any symptoms and that the quarantine was a precautionary measure.
In a statement yesterday, Australian football chiefs said ticket sales had been halted after advice from medical experts that they believe the virus is contagious before people show symptoms. - AFP
