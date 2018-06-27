Queiroz suggests refs treat Ron differently

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo (centre) argues with referee Enrique Caceres (right) during the 1-1 draw with Iran.

Iran coach Carlos Queiroz reacted angrily after a 1-1 draw with Portugal yesterday morning (Singapore time) doomed his team to elimination from the World Cup, saying they had deserved to win.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo should have been sent off for what he said was an elbow in the face of Morteza Pouraliganji, and Iran should have been awarded at least one more penalty.

Queiroz also implicitly criticised the refereeing and renewed his attacks on the VAR system.

"Only one winner could come out in this game and it should have been Iran," said the former Portugal coach.

"We deserved to win. I am a bad loser, I am proud but frustrated."

Victory over Portugal in their final Group B match would have seen Iran through to the knockout stage.

After a lovely outside-foot curler by Ricardo Quaresma put Portugal ahead on the stroke of half-time, Iran fought back and a stoppage-time penalty by Karim Ansarifard secured a draw before Mehdi Taremi spurned the chance to win the game in the 94th minute.

Queiroz was incensed by an incident in the 80th minute when Ronaldo sent Pouraliganji to the ground. The referee consulted the VAR to see if it was a red card, then decided to hand the Portuguese captain a yellow.

"An elbow is a red card. The rules do not say what if it is Ronaldo or (Lionel) Messi. It is a red card. The decisions must be clear," Queiroz said.

Pressed on whether he thought referees treated stars such as Ronaldo leniently, he said:"You need to ask them."

"I am not in a good mood, as you can see. There could have been at least one more penalty against Portugal, at least one.

"Five guys sitting upstairs and they don't see an elbow. Give me a break."

Asked what he thought of the refereeing, Queiroz said: "I have a clear opinion but I need to measure my words. I have to be careful."

ANGRY RONALDO

Real Madrid star Ronaldo, who missed a spot-kick and was booked, huffed off the pitch after the final whistle ignoring his jubilant teammates. But Portugal coach Fernando Santos defended his actions, saying the 33-year-old had the right to be angry.

He said: "I understand, it's normal.

"The best players in the world face that when there isn't an opportunity to really make it happen. That hurts a lot, more to them than to the other players.

"They always want to win, they want to be the best and they refuse to fail - and when they fail, they get very upset."

Meanwhile, Man of the Match Quaresma was looking forward to his side's Round-of-16 date with "big team" Uruguay.

He said: "We know the difficulties we're going to have against Uruguay. They are a big team with very big players."

Iran's players, however, were left to reflect on what could have been, with Alireza Jahanbakhsh saying: "It's such a big disappointment for us. We created some chances but unfortunately we didn't score.

"We had a big chance at the end of the game, we could have scored and won it."

Goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand, whose ascent from homeless teenager to penalty-saving hero has captured the imagination, said that Team Melli's performances in Russia mean they will no longer be seen as heavy underdogs in the future.