Question mark remains over my future at Man United, says Paul Pogba

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has said there is still a "question mark" over his future, following his team's resounding 4-0 victory over Chelsea in the first match of their English Premier League campaign on Sunday.

The France international said he wanted to leave the club during the close season and was linked with a potential move to Real Madrid or Juventus.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised Pogba's professionalism after he set up United's third and fourth goals against Chelsea, but the 26-year-old midfielder said "only time will tell" if he would stay in England.

"I always feel good when I play football. I do the things I like, plus it's my job. I give my all every time I go out on the pitch," Pogba told French radio station RMC.

"I'm aware that things have been said. Only time will tell. There's always that question mark.

"I'm at Manchester. I have fun with my teammates. I always want to win matches and I always give my best when I'm on the pitch."

SEPT 2 DEADLINE

The English Premier League's transfer window closed last Thursday, a day before the start of the season, but top-flight clubs in England are still allowed to sell players until the European window closes on Sept 2.

Pogba, who was deployed in a defensive midfield position, came up with a superb through-ball for Marcus Rashford to score the third in the 67th minute and then led a counter-attack to set up substitute Daniel James for the fourth in the 81st minute.

Though pleased with his team's handsome victory, Solskjaer insisted that they remain "a work in process".