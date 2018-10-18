A quiet word at half-time sparks France

Antoine Griezmann said the French team had "a quiet word" among themselves at half-time after going into the break of their Nations League A, Group 1 match against Germany 1-0 down to a Toni Kroos penalty.

Les Bleus bounced back in the second period with a Griezmann double to consign Germany to a second straight defeat.

The Atletico Madrid attacker told Uefa's website: "It was a tough first half. We were knocked off our stride a bit by them playing three at the back.

"We had to talk and change two or three things tactically. After that, it improved.

"We had a quiet word among ourselves at half-time. We became world champions by working hard for each other."

After Die Mannschaft had the better of the first 45 minutes, France coach Didier Deschamps said he saw a reaction from his side after the break.

He said: "There was a reaction and we upped the intensity and tempo.

"The Germans played with real intensity in the first half.

"I modified my tactics after 25-30 minutes and found a better balance that gave more freedom to my forwards, especially Kylian (Mbappe) and Antoine on the wings."

Midfielder Blaise Matuidi, meanwhile, praised Deschamps' tactical nous, saying it helped turn the game around for his team

"We spoke at half-time," he told French broadcaster M6.

"The coach told us what he had to say and so did we .

"The coach was very good tactically and we were better in the second half with a three-man midfield.

"We played better without the ball and they started losing their grip after we equalised.

"It's about confidence. They lack it right now and we have plenty of it."

France captain Hugo Lloris, however, said that the comeback was "not all about tactics" but had a lot to do with the "great mentality" of his team.

He said: "We have a lot of talented players in our squad but the main thing, as you could see in the first half, (is that) if you don't respect the basics in football, you make your life very complicated.

"At this level, every team is very excited and very motivated to face France, because we are World Cup winners.

"As soon as we increased our level of intensity, we showed great character and great mentality to come back in the game.

"Without that, it's impossible to compete. It's not all about tactics. It's about basics and we had a lack of that in the first half."