Quique Sanchez Flores returns to helm Watford

Sep 09, 2019 06:00 am

Watford have announced the return of Quique Sanchez Flores as manager, after Javi Gracia was sacked following a poor start to the season.

The Hornets are bottom of the English Premier League with only one point from four matches, having lost to Brighton & Hove Albion (3-0), Everton (1-0) and West Ham (3-1), before a 1-1 draw at Newcastle United.

Flores had led them to 13th in the EPL and the FA Cup semi-finals during the 2015-16 season, after which he was axed.

Last year, Gracia led Watford to 11th and reached the FA Cup final. - REUTERS

